Affirm to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. The discussion will begin at 10:00am ET.

This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.