checkAd

Affirm to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. The discussion will begin at 10:00am ET.

This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

AFRM-F

Affirm Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Affirm Holdings Registered (A) ( WKN: A2QL1G ) - Der neue Stern im Bereich "Buy Now Pay Later"?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Affirm to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021. The discussion will begin at 10:00am ET. This …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Luminar Debuts Proactive SafetyTM with On-Road Demonstrations at IAA Munich; Expands Customer ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada
DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21Maydorns Meinung: BioNTech, Valneva, Lang&Schwarz, Affirm, Amazon, Square, BYD, Tesla, Varta, Jinko
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
31.08.21Bitcoin, Tencent, NetEase, Zoom, Affirm, Amazon, Dt. Bank, Hapag-Lloyd, VW, LVMH - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21Amazon, Affirm, Salesforce, Globalstar, Support.com, Li Auto, Nio, Weber Grill - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21Affirm-Aktie: Kurssprung nach Megadeal – was jetzt zu tun ist
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Marktkompass: DAX stabil, GOLD & SUPPORT.COM | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
27.08.21Amazon Partners with Affirm to Deliver Pay-Over-Time Option at Checkout
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Affirm Completes $500 Million Asset-Backed Securitization to Support Continued Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten