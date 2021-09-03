checkAd

Valaris to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) ("Valaris" or the "Company") today announced that interim President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz will present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power virtual conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, beginning at 12:05 pm EDT.

Investor materials to be used during the conference will be available on Valaris’ website at www.valaris.com the morning of the event. A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the "Investors – Events & Presentations" section of the Company’s website www.valaris.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for one year following the completion of the conference.

The Company has also posted a separate ARO Drilling investor presentation to the "Investors" section of the Valaris website, which can be found using the links above. ARO Drilling is a 50/50 joint venture between Valaris and Saudi Aramco that owns and operates jackup drilling rigs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) is the industry leader in offshore drilling services across all water depths and geographies. Operating a high-quality rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles and modern shallow-water jackups, Valaris has experience operating in nearly every major offshore basin. Valaris maintains an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, with a focus on technology and innovation. Valaris Limited is a Bermuda exempted company (Bermuda No. 56245). To learn more, visit our website at www.valaris.com.

