Vince Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE), a leading global contemporary group, today announced that it plans to report its second quarter 2021 financial results post-market on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Company also plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. During the conference call, the Company may answer questions concerning business and financial developments, trends and other business or financial matters. The Company's responses to these questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been previously disclosed.

Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing 833-392-0629, conference ID 4054989. Any interested party will also have the opportunity to access the call via the Internet at http://investors.vince.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a recording will be available for 12 months after the date of the event. Recordings may be accessed at http://investors.vince.com/.