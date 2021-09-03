Flora Lab Receives GMP Certification For Manufacturing Cosmetic Products Demonstrating Operational Excellence And Enabling Global Export Of Product Portfolio
Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that Flora Lab has received authorization by the Colombian National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute (Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos or “INVIMA”) (FDA equivalent) to be Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) certified to manufacture cosmetic products. The certification takes effect immediately and enables Flora to produce cosmetic products for export to international markets that require goods to be manufactured under the rigorous GMP standards.
Flora Lab is the Company’s manufacturing and research and development division for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals that operates a modern 16,000-square-ft manufacturing facility, holds multiple GMP certifications, and boasts a diversified portfolio with over 190 products and 63 over-the-counter (“OTC”) products registered and licensed with INVIMA. The division is focused on expanding its 2,500+ distribution channels and developing new cannabinoid and non-cannabinoid containing products to sell to its network of pharmacies and wholesale clients domestically and internationally.
Some highlights from Flora Lab include:
- Operates a modern 16,000-square-ft facility
- Holds three (3) GMP certifications:
- Cosmetics
- Phytotherapeutics
- Dietary Supplements
- Has the capability to produce cannabinoid-containing products, including cannabidiol (“CBD”)
- Has more than 18 domestic clients and sells branded products along with white-label products
“Attaining this certification is a significant accomplishment for our team as it demonstrates our ability to achieve pharmaceutical-grade standards recognized by regulators throughout the world and producing consistent, safe, high-quality cosmetic products. Out of more than 650 cosmetics laboratories throughout Colombia, Flora Lab is only the 13th company to successfully navigate and implement the rigorous quality standards necessary to reach this level of manufacturing excellence,” said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth. “As we look to bring our premium brands and products to markets around the world, this certification represents a key component of our supply chain strategy and distribution plan. Will can now pursue distribution agreements for the sale of cannabinoid and non-cannabinoid containing cosmetic products in global markets where GMP certification is required for market access.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare