Flora Lab Receives GMP Certification For Manufacturing Cosmetic Products Demonstrating Operational Excellence And Enabling Global Export Of Product Portfolio

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that Flora Lab has received authorization by the Colombian National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute (Instituto Nacional de Vigilancia de Medicamentos y Alimentos or “INVIMA”) (FDA equivalent) to be Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”) certified to manufacture cosmetic products. The certification takes effect immediately and enables Flora to produce cosmetic products for export to international markets that require goods to be manufactured under the rigorous GMP standards.

Flora Lab is the Company’s manufacturing and research and development division for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals that operates a modern 16,000-square-ft manufacturing facility, holds multiple GMP certifications, and boasts a diversified portfolio with over 190 products and 63 over-the-counter (“OTC”) products registered and licensed with INVIMA. The division is focused on expanding its 2,500+ distribution channels and developing new cannabinoid and non-cannabinoid containing products to sell to its network of pharmacies and wholesale clients domestically and internationally.