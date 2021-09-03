checkAd

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico Market for CBD Products

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 14:30  |  38   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce that Sonder Fulfillment, LLC – a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures – has successfully entered the Mexico market with contracts for white-labeled CBD products for retail applications. Dedicated to driving forward the most powerful and efficacious cannabinoid products in the world, Sonder Fulfillment is a leading company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry and has been working for more than a year with multiple distribution companies to enter the Mexico market.

Sonder Fulfillment currently has an agreement in place to produce 11 different product SKUs on a monthly recurring basis and, as of today, just finished the first production run of 10,000 units to be delivered to Mexico within the next week. Having recently legalized CBD, Mexico presents an incredible opportunity for Sonder Fulfillment to become a first mover for the distribution of end-consumer CBD products in a market with an adult population of more than 90 million people. Over the next month, Sonder Fulfillment will finalize the development of the additional product SKUs and gain access to a distribution network of more than 30,000 outlets. 

Nathan Puente, president and co-founder of Sonder Fulfillment, states, “The opportunity to enter the Mexico market is something that we have been diligently working on since we initially heard that they would be legalizing CBD products. The opportunity to be a first mover in a market this size is an opportunity of a lifetime, and we are fully dedicated to not only becoming one of the first producers of CBD products in Mexico but to also become educational leaders in the space. One of our main goals is to help the nation become fully aware of the amazing health benefits that CBD products can potentially provide.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. 

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent these three sectors in which the company aims to do business.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico Market for CBD Products LAS VEGAS, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via InvestorWire - Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce that Sonder Fulfillment, LLC – a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures – has successfully entered …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes the Sale of 144 Lots in Belfair, Washington to Lennar for ...
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Business Update
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Bitfarms Ltd. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...