Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico Market for CBD Products

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce that Sonder Fulfillment, LLC – a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures – has successfully entered the Mexico market with contracts for white-labeled CBD products for retail applications. Dedicated to driving forward the most powerful and efficacious cannabinoid products in the world, Sonder Fulfillment is a leading company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry and has been working for more than a year with multiple distribution companies to enter the Mexico market.



Sonder Fulfillment currently has an agreement in place to produce 11 different product SKUs on a monthly recurring basis and, as of today, just finished the first production run of 10,000 units to be delivered to Mexico within the next week. Having recently legalized CBD, Mexico presents an incredible opportunity for Sonder Fulfillment to become a first mover for the distribution of end-consumer CBD products in a market with an adult population of more than 90 million people. Over the next month, Sonder Fulfillment will finalize the development of the additional product SKUs and gain access to a distribution network of more than 30,000 outlets.



Nathan Puente, president and co-founder of Sonder Fulfillment, states, “The opportunity to enter the Mexico market is something that we have been diligently working on since we initially heard that they would be legalizing CBD products. The opportunity to be a first mover in a market this size is an opportunity of a lifetime, and we are fully dedicated to not only becoming one of the first producers of CBD products in Mexico but to also become educational leaders in the space. One of our main goals is to help the nation become fully aware of the amazing health benefits that CBD products can potentially provide.”

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment and technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent these three sectors in which the company aims to do business.