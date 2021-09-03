Perpetual Industries Announces the Alpha Beta Launch of the AutoGrafic Mobile App

Worldwide Auctioneers’ attendees will be the first to experience a sneak peek of the current version of the interactive mobile app. Various levels of subscription plans will soon become available for car enthusiasts to access functionality on a per-feature basis using their mobile phones or web browsers.

AUBURN, Ind. , Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Perpetual Industries Inc. ( OTCMARKETS:PRPI ) (“ Perpetual ” or the “ Company ”), an incubator for the development of new and innovative energy-efficient technologies and products, is pleased to announce the live alpha beta launch of its mobile app for the AutoGrafic Software division. The highly anticipated launch will be hosted on-site at the Worldwide Auctioneers’ Auburn Collector Car Auction, Sept. 3 and 4, 2021, and at the Kannenberg Collection Auction Sept. 10 and 11 in Auburn, Indiana. Worldwide Auctioneers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perpetual.

The AutoGrafic software system was born from the vision of Travis LaVine and Jason Stoller, of LaVine Restorations, to fill a need in the industry for a user-friendly software that could be a singular point for the collector car community.

“I am excited to take the next step in the development and deployment of AutoGrafic. There’s no time like the present to showcase our automotive past using new technology. This is a great step in sharing these rolling artworks in a new and different way,” said Travis Lavine, co-founder of AutoGrafic Software System. “I look forward to receiving feedback and discussing ideas that we can develop into the app as we progress. Our goal is to develop a digital platform to help the current and next generation experience the art of the automobile in a whole new way.”

AutoGrafic is a software as a service (SaaS) and social application that utilizes cutting-edge technology to host a myriad of features for automotive promotion and preservation. It is the industry’s first mobile app with a platform that aims to set a new standard for global car collectors and automotive enthusiasts. This unique, multifaceted, interactive automotive experience will include features for collection management, social events, car auctions, insurance, research, preservation and historical documentation.