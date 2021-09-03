Assure Holdings Announces Application for NASDAQ Listing

The listing of Assure’s common stock on NASDAQ is subject to satisfaction of the listing requirements of NASDAQ and approval of the listing by the exchange. There can be no assurance that NASDAQ will approve Assure’s listing application in a timely manner, if at all.

DENVER, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ Assure ”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services ( “IONM ”), reported that it has submitted an application for listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“ NASDAQ ”), and in connection with the application its Board of Directors approved the following:

“We believe that listing our common stock on the NASDAQ is a major step forward for Assure,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “The reverse 5:1 stock split is intended to fulfill Nasdaq’s minimum share price requirement and the adoption of new committee charters and policies were implemented to further strengthen our overall corporate governance in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.”

Farlinger continued, “We made a strategic decision that now was the time to pursue a listing of our common stock on a national exchange in the United States. We believe the Company is currently prepared to take advantage of the accelerated benefits a NASDAQ listing provides including increasing Assure’s visibility and awareness, providing additional liquidity to our investors, improving access to capital and enhancing the value of our common stock for future M&A transactions.”

Reverse Stock Split

Assure’s Board of Directors approved a 5:1 share consolidation of its issued and outstanding and authorized common stock to meet the share price requirements of NASDAQ. On August 31, 2021, the Company filed a Certificate of Change (“Certificate of Change”) with the Nevada Secretary of State, pursuant to Nevada Revised Statute (“NRS”) 78.209, to consolidate the Company’s authorized common stock and its issued and outstanding common stock on a five (old) for one (new) share basis (the “Reverse Split”), effective at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on September 7, 2021 (the “Effective Time”), subject to the right of termination by the Board of Directors prior to the Effective Time. No stockholder consent or approval is required for the Reverse Split pursuant to NRS 78.207.