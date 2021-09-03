checkAd

THE MEMBERS OF ROBIT PLC’S SHAREHOLDERS’ NOMINATION COMMITTEE HAVE BEEN APPOINTED

ROBIT PLC        STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        3 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 3.30 P.M.
           
Robit Plc’s four largest registered shareholders of shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd as per 1 September 2021, have nominated the following representatives to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board:

  • Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board, Five Alliance Oy
  • Timo Sallinen, Senior Vice-President, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Jukka Vähäpesola, Head of Equities, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company
  • Tuomas Virtala, CEO, Asset Management, OP Corporate Bank

The Committee will choose a chairman from among its members at its first meeting.

The Nomination Board prepares and presents to the Annual General Meeting, a proposal regarding the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, the proposal regarding the number of members and a proposal regarding who should be elected as a member of the Board of Directors. In addition, the committee prepares and presents for board approval the principles concerning the diversity of the Board of Directors.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board shall be established until further notice by the Annual General Meeting. The newly appointed Nomination Board submits its proposals to the Board of Directors no later than 31 January each year before the next Annual General Meeting.

Further information regarding the Nomination Committees duties can be found on the company’s website:
https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/corporate-governance/nomination-co ....

ROBIT PLC
Harri Sjöholm

Further information:
Harri Sjöholm, Chairman
+358 400 622 092
harri.sjoholm@robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 8 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.





