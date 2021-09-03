checkAd

Listing of DBX starts on September 1 on 7 major Crypto Exchanges

ANTALYA, Turkey, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The main event of this fall is coming soon! We mean the listing of DBX tokens. DBX will show readiness to go to market in the beginning September.

The long-awaited listing of DBX cryptocurrency will take place on 7 major exchanges. Tokens are already available for users to buy, sell and trade. Many managed to acquire tokens during the pre-sale and airdrop.

You can see the full list of crypto exchanges and listing start dates below:

 

DBX LISTING MAP ON CRYPTO EXCHANGES

 

DBX DIGITAL  ECOSYSTEM

So, the DBX-token will be listed on the exchange from the 1st to the 5th of September, 2021. The online service for the very first placement of coins will be Bitforex, one of the leading trade platforms in the cryptocurrency world.

Later, there will be:

  • BitMart (from September 10, 2021) –  which is among the 20 largest exchanges;
  • Lbank (from September 15, 2021) – a world-class Chinese exchange;
  • WhiteBit (from September 20, 2021) – a world-class licensed exchange, registered in Estonia; 
  • Latoken (from September 25, 2021) – advanced platform, which is among the top 20 in terms of the turnover since 2019;
  • Probit (from September 30, 2021) – the exchange that is among the top 20 best cryptocurrencies;  
  • Coinsbit (from October 5, 2021) – licensed exchange.

What is DBX?

DBX is a completely new digital ecosystem within a peer-to-peer decentralized financial network. Anonymous instant transaction cryptocurrency does not have a central authority or server to act as an intermediary. The asset is maintained by the users themselves.

Benefits of DBX

User trust in DBX is based on a fully decentralized system building on the principles of keeping records in a distributed blockchain ledger, which prevents DBX coin counterfeiting or double spending transactions. Also DBX provides completely anonymous transactions at the user's request, is fungible and valuable.

The DBX digital ecosystem engages users with its benefits:

  1. Return on investment. The monthly savings from Masternode are guaranteed to increase the investor's portfolio from day one. Fixed payments on investment assets are applied to the holders.
  2. Development of the project. The ecosystem is constantly expanding. The increase in the number of projects creates an investment safety cushion.
  3. Prospects for asset growth. The digital ecosystem is a tool for the rapid growth of investment assets.
  4. Diversification of risks. DBX cryptocurrency is a risk diversification provider for investors in legalized locations around the world. An investor can easily exit DBX without touching fiat currencies with instruments such as real estate, commodities, commodities, stock markets.
  5. Convenient management. Management of tokens through an electronic wallet.

Don't miss the launch of DBX tokens on exchanges from September 1 to October 5. Bitforex will act as an online service for IEO. https://www.dbx.so

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1607905/DBX_Crypto_Exchanges.jpg

 




