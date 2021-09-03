checkAd

Sdiptech acquires IDE Systems

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 14:45  |  14   |   |   

Press release
3 September 2021, 14:45

Sdiptech acquires IDE Systems

As of today, Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires all shares in Wake Power Distribution Ltd, the sole owner of IDE Systems and IDE Rental (IDE), which is a specialist in temporary power distribution and monitoring systems in the UK.

IDE has over 20 years’ experience of designing and manufacturing power distribution solutions for, among other, datacenters, load bank testing, construction sites, events, and utilities. The company focuses on supplying power distribution equipment and EV-chargers to temporary power markets. IDE offers their own suite of onsite power management tools, enabling reductions in power usage and thus carbon emissions.

“We are delighted to welcome IDE to the Sdiptech group. The temporary power market is expected to have a stable growth. IDE has achieved a market leading position within their niche and is seen as an innovation leader in the industry with products that are designed to be cost effective and to reduce power wastage. With our experience in sustainable energy solutions, we look forward to working together with the team at IDE”, says Fredrik Navjord, Business Area Manager for W&E at Sdiptech.

“We are extremely happy to be joining the Sdiptech group, whose commitment to developing sustainable societies aligns with IDE’s aims to provide safe and efficient temporary power solutions. With the support of Sdiptech for our ongoing investment in technology and operational excellence, IDE will be able to continue setting standards of service and support, both in the UK and our key export markets. The management team remains the same, and I would like to thank everyone at IDE who have worked so hard to get us to this point in our journey”, says Wayne Woodhead, Managing Director at IDE.

IDE is Sdiptech's ninth UK business unit and will be included in the business area Water & Energy as of September 2021. The company has annual sales of approximately GBP 8.0 million, with an EBIT profitability of approximately GBP 1.9 million. More information about IDE is available on the company's website: idesystems.co.uk.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com
My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 3 September 2021 at 14:45 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.
Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 2,500 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sdiptech acquires IDE Systems Press release 3 September 2021, 14:45 Sdiptech acquires IDE Systems As of today, Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires all shares in Wake Power Distribution Ltd, the sole owner of IDE Systems and IDE Rental (IDE), which is a specialist in temporary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes the Sale of 144 Lots in Belfair, Washington to Lennar for ...
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Business Update
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Bitfarms Ltd. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...