Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida

HOUSTON, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI) today provided an update on the status of operations at its Houma, Louisiana facilities.

On August 29, 2021, Hurricane Ida made landfall near Gulf Island’s Houma, Louisiana facilities as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm caused severe flooding, significant property damage and power outages in the surrounding areas.

Gulf Island has a long history of conducting operations in South Louisiana and substantial experience managing through catastrophic weather events and their aftermath. The Company’s initial assessment of damage to the Houma facilities indicates no significant flood damage; however, multiple buildings experienced high winds damage and there is significant debris throughout the facilities. Cleanup and restoration efforts at the Houma facilities have commenced to enable employees and contractors to safely return to work. Based upon this initial assessment, the Company expects to be able to recommence certain project activities in approximately one week. The Company’s ability to fully recommence project activities will be dependent in part on the restoration of power and other infrastructure in Houma and the surrounding area. The Company maintains insurance policies designed to protect it from material financial losses associated with adverse weather events such as Hurricane Ida and is currently assessing the full extent of the damage and applicable insurance coverage amounts. The Company currently does not expect the financial exposure associated with damage caused by the storm to be material to its overall liquidity.

“Our top priority has been and will continue to be the safety of our employees. Many of our employees suffered significant damage to their homes and we continue to encourage them to focus on the well-being of their families,” said Richard Heo, Gulf Island’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are working to assist our employees who have experienced damage or have otherwise been displaced by the storm and plan to coordinate volunteers to support recovery and cleanup efforts in Houma and the surrounding areas.”

“Hurricane Ida was a historic storm, and our thoughts and prayers are with all affected by its impact. We are grateful for the support from local authorities and the heroic work of first responders who are dealing with the aftermath of the storm as conditions allow. I am confident that the resilience of our employees and the residents of South Louisiana will enable us to get through these difficult times,” concluded Heo.

