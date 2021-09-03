ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This Year With Gross Margin That Beats Competition

Motorcycle frames lack the capacity car frames have for large batteries to extend range, and multiple motors to accommodate city and highway driving differences. Electric motorcycle solutions that have come to market in the face of frame capacity limitations have tended toward monster sized bikes with the price of a SUV that appeal to a very small deep pocket consumer sector, or minimalist, near scooter sized bikes that have limited consumer appeal in general. The result – so far, the market has yet to see a standout electric motorcycle company come to market.

Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) ("ALYI") has seeded an extensive overall Electric Vehicle Ecosystem Business Strategy with an Electric Motorcycle Business designed to separate itself from the array of competitors struggling in the very difficult electric motorcycle sector.

ALYI’s Electric Motorcycle Business is otherwise positioned to succeed and standout amongst a market dominated by monster, SUV priced bikes and near scooter sized alternatives.

First of all, electric motorcycles are just one component of a much larger EV Ecosystem Business. ALYI does not depend on its Electric Motorcycle Business alone.

Second of all, ALYI only has a small consumer component of its overall Electric Motorcycle Business. ALYI’s main electric motorcycle focus is in providing a commercial solution, not a consumer solution.

ALYI’s Electric Motorcycle Business is heavily weighted on delivering a Rideshare solution in Africa to replace existing combustion engine powered motorcycle taxis with electric motorcycles.

The global motorcycle taxi market was valued by Verified Market Research at $16 billion in 2018 and expected to grow to over 29 billion by 2026.

ALYI will not just generate revenue selling electric motorcycles into the taxi market, ALYI will also generate revenue from participating in the taxi market itself as it evolves into a Rideshare business model.

Not only does participation in the taxi market provide more resiliency for ALYI’s electric motorcycle business, but it also provides the potential for higher profit margins than typical EV businesses are designed to generate.

Tesla, for instance, reported a 24% gross margin as of June 30, 2021 . Uber reported a 46% gross margin as of June 30, 2021 . ALYI plans to generate revenue not just from the sale of EVs, but also, for instance, from the rideshare business the company is delivering EVs to.