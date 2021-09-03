Seven Arts Entertainment Achieves OTC Markets Current Reporting Status

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company," is pleased to announce Seven Arts has achieved Pink Current reporting status with OTC Markets.Following six years of dormancy new …

Following six years of dormancy new management was able to obtain control of the company, get verified with OTC and achieve current financial reports within 11 weeks.

While addressing these forementioned compliance aspects management has been simultaneously working aggressively behind the scenes to develop future operations and revenue generation through its subsidiaries. Previous management has been very supportive of the Company's efforts and has extended an olive branch toward assisting the Company in developing new film projects as well. Additional updates will be released in the days and weeks to come outlining Seven Arts' progress.

Stated Seven Arts' CEO, Jason Black: "Now that Seven Arts is current, we can begin announcing our plans going forward. We're assembling a strong team under our subsidiaries with a vision for propelling the Company into a number of media markets from feature films, streaming, podcasts, music and more. I'm excited to continue updating investors on our strategies for short and long term revenue generation and increased shareholder value."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

