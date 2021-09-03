checkAd

Visa August U.S. Payments Volume Fell Slightly From July

Autor: PLX AI
03.09.2021, 14:51  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Visa August U.S. payments volume was 30 points above 2019 levels but fell slightly from July.Visa global processed transactions were 125% of 2019 in August, which was 1 point better than JulyAcross U.S. categories relative to 2019, August …

  • (PLX AI) – Visa August U.S. payments volume was 30 points above 2019 levels but fell slightly from July.
  • Visa global processed transactions were 125% of 2019 in August, which was 1 point better than July
  • Across U.S. categories relative to 2019, August food, drug and fuel spending improved and all other categories declined from July, including travel spending, which was down 7 points but consistent with early June levels.
Visa Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Visa August U.S. Payments Volume Fell Slightly From July (PLX AI) – Visa August U.S. payments volume was 30 points above 2019 levels but fell slightly from July.Visa global processed transactions were 125% of 2019 in August, which was 1 point better than JulyAcross U.S. categories relative to 2019, August …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
Sofina H1 Net Result EUR 1,600 Million; Does Not Issue Guidance
Zealand Pharma Chief Medical & Development Officer Sells Shares for DKK 4.1 million
Signet Guidance Is Conservative as Sales Rise with Fewer Stores, Wells Fargo Says
Buy Saab on 47% Upside from Growing Order Intake, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Novozymes Is Too Expensive Despite Solid ESG Profile, Handelsbanken Says
Sectra Q1 Result Much Better Than Expected After Early Deliveries in U.S.
Sectra Q1 EBIT SEK 90.1 Million vs. Estimate SEK 39 Million
Deutsche Boerse's Clearstream Sells Its Stake in REGIS-TR
Raysearch CFO Thysell Resigns
Titel
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
Faurecia, SSAB to Develop Ultra-Low CO2 Seat Structures
Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:36 UhrMärkte am Morgen: Broadcom, Docusign, Ambarella, Visa, Abbvie, Zooplus, Nikola, Nel, SLM Solutions, MorphoSys - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21Chase and Visa Help Support New Yorkers with Tap to Ride
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.08.21Steht ein Crash an der Börse bevor? Darauf deuten die Daten hin
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
26.08.21Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Visa Announces Inaugural Class of Visa Black Scholars and Jobs Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Visa Mobile Payment Monitor 2021: Kontaktloses Bezahlen wird zum Standard, mobil legt weiter zu (FOTO)
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
20.08.213 dividendenstarke Tech-Aktien zum Kauf im August
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
17.08.213 Dow-Aktien, die man im August kaufen kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.08.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 32/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
12.08.215.000 Euro zum Investieren? Diese 3 starken Aktien könnten den Markt locker übertreffen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare