Visa August U.S. Payments Volume Fell Slightly From July
(PLX AI) – Visa August U.S. payments volume was 30 points above 2019 levels but fell slightly from July.Visa global processed transactions were 125% of 2019 in August, which was 1 point better than JulyAcross U.S. categories relative to 2019, August …
- (PLX AI) – Visa August U.S. payments volume was 30 points above 2019 levels but fell slightly from July.
- Visa global processed transactions were 125% of 2019 in August, which was 1 point better than July
- Across U.S. categories relative to 2019, August food, drug and fuel spending improved and all other categories declined from July, including travel spending, which was down 7 points but consistent with early June levels.
