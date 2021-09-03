Ortho Clinical Diagnostics to Participate in September Investor Conferences

RARITAN, N.J., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference



Pre-recorded presentation will be available Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00am ET

Interested parties can access a live webcast and replay of each presentation on the “Investors” page of the company’s website at https://ir.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com/, under the “Events” section of the page. Management will also host individual meetings with investors at both conferences.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (“Ortho”) (Nasdaq: OCDX) is one of the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies dedicated to transforming patient care.

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho’s tests each day. Because Every Test Is A Life, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories and blood banks around the world with innovative technology and tools to ensure test results are fast, accurate and reliable. Ortho's customized solutions enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome lab staffing challenges and reduce costs.

From launching the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developing the world’s first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introducing patented dry-slide technology, and marketing the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-authorized high-volume antibody and antigen tests for COVID-19, Ortho has been a pioneering leader in the IVD space for over 80 years.

The company is powered by Ortho Care Service and Support, an award-winning, holistic program that ensures best-in-class technical, field, and remote service and inventory support to laboratories in more than 130 countries and territories around the globe.

