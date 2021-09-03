Royalty Pharma to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences during the month of September:



Citi’s 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 10:40 a.m. EDT

Morgan Stanley’s 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The webcasts will be accessible from Royalty Pharma’s “Events” page at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events. Webcasts will also be archived for a minimum of thirty days.