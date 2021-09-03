Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:



Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2021, Fireside Chat at 12:40 pm Eastern Time (9:40 am Pacific Time)

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 14, 2021, Fireside Chat at 1:15 pm Eastern Time (10:15 am Pacific Time)

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, 2021, Fireside Chat at 2:40 pm Eastern Time (11:40 am Pacific Time)



The live webcasts can be accessed at the company’s investors page at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com . The replays will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.