Nautilus to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the human proteome, today announced the company will be participating virtually in the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.



Nautilus’ management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 15th at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time/10:15 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the company’s website at: https://www.nautilus.bio/investors/