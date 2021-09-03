Vivid Seats to Participate in Benchmark’s 8th Annual Virtual Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats” or “the Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its powerful technology platform to connect millions of fans with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer and Lawrence Fey, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at Benchmark’s 8 th Annual Virtual Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 09, 2021.

Vivid Seats recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:HZAC), a special purpose acquisition company. For more information about the transaction, please visit www.horizonacquisitioncorp.com/.

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live”, the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling at 866-848-8499.

About Horizon Acquisition Corporation

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (“Horizon”) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon is sponsored by Horizon Sponsor LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”). Horizon is led by Todd L. Boehly, the Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eldridge. Horizon’s securities are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbols HZAC, HZAC WS and HZAC.U. Learn more at www.horizonacquisitioncorp.com/.