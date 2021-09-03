checkAd

OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Louisiana and Mississippi Customers Impacted by Hurricane Ida

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 15:06  |  19   |   |   

OneMain Financial has implemented a Borrower’s Assistance program to provide relief to customers in Louisiana and Mississippi affected by Hurricane Ida. The program, which went into effect Sept. 1, will provide options to eligible customers, including deferring loan payments. The assistance will be available through Sept. 30 for customers in 25 parishes in Louisiana and 24 counties in Mississippi.

OneMain will also donate $50,000 to Feeding America’s Hurricane Ida Fund to support response and relief efforts in those two states through its network of food banks, food pantries and meal programs.

"We are devastated to see the hurricane damage in Louisiana and Mississippi and want to help individuals and families who are experiencing serious hardships," said OneMain Chairman and CEO Doug Shulman. "As a company dedicated to supporting hardworking Americans – and with so many of our team members and customers located in Mississippi and Louisiana – we are committed to helping our customers and communities recover from Ida."

With 27 branches in Louisiana employing about 100 people, OneMain services nearly 44,000 customer accounts with outstanding receivables of $362.8 million in the state. In Mississippi, OneMain has 26 branches employing about 100 people, and services nearly 39,000 customer accounts with outstanding receivables of $301.2 million in the state.

In addition to a possible deferment, the program ensures that eligible borrowers who have contacted a OneMain representative and been accepted into the program do not incur additional costs, including late fees and returned payment fees, due to program adjustments.

Customers should call 844-791-3990 to discuss assistance options.

About OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the country’s largest near-prime installment lender, with a mission of improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. With approximately 1,400 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work. For additional information, please visit OneMainFinancial.com.

OneMain Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneMain Financial Extends Relief to Louisiana and Mississippi Customers Impacted by Hurricane Ida OneMain Financial has implemented a Borrower’s Assistance program to provide relief to customers in Louisiana and Mississippi affected by Hurricane Ida. The program, which went into effect Sept. 1, will provide options to eligible customers, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Commercial Research Mission
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Luminar Debuts Proactive SafetyTM with On-Road Demonstrations at IAA Munich; Expands Customer ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
Accenture Acquires Gevity to Bolster Health Transformation Service Capabilities in Canada
DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21OneMain Financial Introduces Money LaunchPad, a New Financial Education Program for High School Students in Five States Across the Country
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Common Stock
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.08.21OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Secondary Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21OneMain Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $600 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes due 2028
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten