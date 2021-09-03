Mondelēz International Prices Inaugural Green Bond Offering

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the successful pricing of its group’s first green bond, the largest ever green bond in the Packaged Foods and Consumer Goods Industry. The green bond issuance by Mondelēz International, Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V., totals €2.0 billion and consisted of €650 million of 0.250% notes due September 2029, €650 million of 0.625% notes due September 2032 and €700 million of 1.250% notes due September 2041. The notes are fully guaranteed by Mondelēz International, Inc.

“I am proud to announce that we successfully placed our first green bond offering – the largest issuance to date within our industry,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our purpose – to empower people to snack right – guides our company and the impact we seek to have on people and the planet. We remain laser focused on building a more sustainable snacking company and this green bond issuance is an important testament to our commitment to advancing our ESG agenda.”

Mondelēz International intends to allocate the net proceeds from the offering to eligible projects that further the company’s commitment to more sustainably sourced ingredients, reducing waste in packaging, and tackling climate change. The eligible project categories – environmental management of living natural resources and land use, more sustainable water and wastewater management, pollution prevention and control, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean transportation – are designed to protect and regenerate the environment and are in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Within these categories, focus areas that are aligned to Mondelēz International’s ESG priorities include:

Sourcing Sustainable Ingredients

Mondelēz International is focused on the resilient supply of key raw materials. As one of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers, the company’s signature sustainable sourcing program, Cocoa Life, invests in innovation, collaboration and on-the ground support for nearly 200,000 farmers to address the root issues cocoa farming communities face.