checkAd

Mondelēz International Prices Inaugural Green Bond Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 15:05  |  32   |   |   

Largest Green Bond Offering in Packaged Foods and Consumer Goods Industry

Proceeds from €2.0 Billion Offering to Support Key Sustainability Initiatives

CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the successful pricing of its group’s first green bond, the largest ever green bond in the Packaged Foods and Consumer Goods Industry. The green bond issuance by Mondelēz International, Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mondelez International Holdings Netherlands B.V., totals €2.0 billion and consisted of €650 million of 0.250% notes due September 2029, €650 million of 0.625% notes due September 2032 and €700 million of 1.250% notes due September 2041. The notes are fully guaranteed by Mondelēz International, Inc.

“I am proud to announce that we successfully placed our first green bond offering – the largest issuance to date within our industry,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our purpose – to empower people to snack right – guides our company and the impact we seek to have on people and the planet. We remain laser focused on building a more sustainable snacking company and this green bond issuance is an important testament to our commitment to advancing our ESG agenda.”

Mondelēz International intends to allocate the net proceeds from the offering to eligible projects that further the company’s commitment to more sustainably sourced ingredients, reducing waste in packaging, and tackling climate change. The eligible project categories – environmental management of living natural resources and land use, more sustainable water and wastewater management, pollution prevention and control, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean transportation – are designed to protect and regenerate the environment and are in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Within these categories, focus areas that are aligned to Mondelēz International’s ESG priorities include:

Sourcing Sustainable Ingredients
Mondelēz International is focused on the resilient supply of key raw materials. As one of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers, the company’s signature sustainable sourcing program, Cocoa Life, invests in innovation, collaboration and on-the ground support for nearly 200,000 farmers to address the root issues cocoa farming communities face.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mondelēz International Prices Inaugural Green Bond Offering Largest Green Bond Offering in Packaged Foods and Consumer Goods Industry Proceeds from €2.0 Billion Offering to Support Key Sustainability Initiatives CHICAGO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Closes the Sale of 144 Lots in Belfair, Washington to Lennar for ...
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Business Update
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Bitfarms Ltd. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...