Ex-date of pre-emptive right to subscribe new shares of AS LHV Group
03.09.2021
AS LHV Group (trading code LHV1T, ISIN code EE3100073644) will close the list of shareholders to determine the pre-emptive right to subscribe new shares on 8 September 2021 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Consequently, the ex-date is 7 September 2021. From that date onwards new shareholders do not have the right of pre-emption for new shares.
