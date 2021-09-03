AS LHV Group (trading code LHV1T, ISIN code EE3100073644) will close the list of shareholders to determine the pre-emptive right to subscribe new shares on 8 September 2021 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Consequently, the ex-date is 7 September 2021. From that date onwards new shareholders do not have the right of pre-emption for new shares.

Ex-date of pre-emptive right to subscribe new shares of AS LHV Group

