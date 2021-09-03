checkAd

2D Fighting Game "Melty Blood Type Lumina" Preorders Now Available for the Digital Release Introducing Character Features and Gameplay Videos

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 15:30  |  19   |   |   

TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Project LUMINA (Notes Co., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., DELiGHTWORKS Inc.) has begun accepting preorders for the digital version of 2D fighting game "Melty Blood: Type Lumina" for Nintendo Switch/Xbox One as of August 26, and for PlayStation4 as of September 2.

2D Fighting Game

Products Available for Preorder
1. MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Digital Deluxe Edition
Price: 69.99USD / 69.99EUR
* Includes a digital book looking back over the history of the Melty Blood series & the digital edition of the "Melty Blood Archives" music player.

2. MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Digital Standard Edition
Price: 49.99USD / 49.99EUR

Preorders Available

Standard Edition Preorder 
PlayStation4 https://store.playstation.com/product/UP2772-CUSA27480_00-MBTL000000000000 
Nintendo Switch (United States)
https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/melty-blood-type-lumina-switch/ 
Xbox One https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9nx4g02hn7ms

Deluxe Edition Preorder

PlayStation4 https://store.playstation.com/product/UP2772-CUSA27480_00-2179878531310326 
Nintendo Switch  (United States)
https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/melty-blood-type-lumina-deluxe-edition-switch/ 
Xbox One https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9pbkjmbm9qm1

* No preorders will be available for Steam. Please wait until the release date.
* Nintendo Switch: If you do not see your region listed on the official website, please check the Nintendo e-Shop on your Nintendo Switch.

Playable Characters & Battle Previews
Videos introducing the battle appearance, special moves, and in-game voices for 8 playable characters will be made available.
New videos will be linked on the official Twitter account (https://twitter.com/MB_LUMINA).

Shiki Tohno: https://youtu.be/ntDXsbInCBs 
During battle, he removes his glasses to use his Mystic Eyes of Death Perception. This ability and his knife are his primary weapons. A standard character with a simple and easy to use skill set who specializes in close-quarters combat.

Arcueid Brunestud: https://youtu.be/rsAfzYB8EAY 
Mainly uses her abilities as a True Ancestor in battle. An easy-to-use and powerful close-range fighter able to quickly rush in and overwhelm opponents.

Ciel: https://youtu.be/MBCbpOwcNFM 
A well-balanced fighter able to attack at long-range with a variety of projectiles, as well as physical prowess that excels in close-range combat.

Akiha Tohno: https://youtu.be/-HJpHiPqt1U 
This character lends herself towards a playstyle where she corners her opponents through specials that have a wide area of attack and easy-to-use regular attacks.

Kouma Kishima: https://youtu.be/MU4BCq07XVo 
Excelling in close-quarters combat, he possesses a super armor that allows him to attack while simultaneously withstanding attacks from his opponent. With the super armor, he has nothing to fear from his opponents and can throw everything into attacking.

Hisui & Kohaku: https://youtu.be/orN3wFEPSNY 
Hisui: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZfjoJquHvw 
 A technical fighter with a variety of projectiles and traps who also excels at speedy rush attacks. This character makes full use of her housekeeping (?) abilities, using cooking and cleaning tools, and even furnishings to attack opponents.

Kohaku: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWlIZRjCe-E 
A tricky fighter who excels in mid- and long-range combat with her far-reaching attacks and traps. Swinging her bamboo broom and drawing the sword hidden within, the unique and varied battle style of this character makes her very fun to play with.

Miyako Arima: https://youtu.be/Qt62IWYEIZo 
A small but strong and speedy close-range fighter with explosive power. What she lacks in range, she makes up for with abundant methods for breaking down her opponents' defenses.

Noel joins the battle as a playable character!
Noel joins the battle as a new playable character for the first time in the Melty Blood series. This character specializes in mid-range combat using her large weapon to corner opponents.

* The boxed edition will not be available for sale outside of Japan.
* Cross-platform battles between PlayStation4/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One/Steam are not supported.
* Please note that the content and specifications may change without prior notice.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599772/image.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

2D Fighting Game "Melty Blood Type Lumina" Preorders Now Available for the Digital Release Introducing Character Features and Gameplay Videos TOKYO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Project LUMINA (Notes Co., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., DELiGHTWORKS Inc.) has begun accepting preorders for the digital version of 2D fighting game "Melty Blood: Type Lumina" for Nintendo Switch/Xbox One as of August 26, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IDTechEx Dissects the Market for Solid-state Batteries in New Report
DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients to accelerate growth in food and beverage
Blockchain marketing agency Hype Partners acquires DeFi consultancy agency0x
Sporting Legends Shine on a Magical Evening at the Menarini Fair Play Awards
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Size to Reach USD 10030 Million by 2027 at CAGR ...
Cabital Secures $4 Million In Seed Round
Regulatory update from US Food and Drug Administration
ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge London Names Intelligent AI the Winner in Virtual Competition ...
Planful Announces Platinum Sponsor and Speakers for Planful Perform 2021
Titel
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Formic Acid of 85% Concentration Remains Standard Concentration for Applications, Accounting for ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...