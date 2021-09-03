National investor fraud law firm, KlaymanToskes (“KT”), has commenced an investigation of potential FINRA arbitration claims on behalf of former and current Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. (“Oppenheimer”) (NYSE: OPY) customers who invested in the alleged Horizon Private Equity III (“Horizon”) Ponzi scheme.

Investors are suing Oppenheimer for its role in enabling a massive Ponzi scheme devised by Marietta, Georgia resident and former Oppenheimer registered representative, John Woods, which was operated through his firm, Southport Capital. From 2008 to 2016, John Woods and his brother Jim Woods allegedly solicited a significant number of customers from Oppenheimer to invest in Horizon while Woods was registered as a broker and investment adviser with the brokerage firm. Investors were told they would earn a return by investing in government bonds, stocks or real estate projects. However, Horizon has allegedly not earned any significant profits from these investments, and were only able to pay the guaranteed return to existing investors by raising and using new money.