Bitget to Partner with AI and cryptocurrency technology company DigiMax

SINGAPORE, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget (the "Exchange" or "Bitget"), a Singapore-based derivatives exchange, is pleased to announce a partnership with DigiMax

DigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. As an official IBM Watson partner, the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology. 

The agreement includes a cross-referral program and a revenue sharing program for the first year, aiming to bring 100,000 or more new users to each other's platform over time.  The companies will also establish "One-Button" access on both of their systems and send a direct email to their existing users to explain the benefits of the partner's platform.The two parties further intend to develop an API system that would allow Bitget users to access CryptoHawk signals and permit direct one-button trading by Bitget users based on new CryptoHawk indicators being issued.

"We are very pleased to partner with DigiMax to better inform our users, allowing them to substantially increase their trading profits from the AI based trading signals provided by CryptoHawk," said the CEO of Bitget.  "In turn, we are excited to offer CryptoHawk subscribers a high-security, low-cost platform for both their individual and institutional accounts."

"By joining hands with Bitget, CryptoHawk users will enjoy a more efficient and secure trading experience and gain access to automated trading from the CryptoHawk signals," said DigiMax CEO Chris Carl.  "We are excited to partner with Bitget to deliver ever increasing value to both of our sets of users now, and in the future."

About Bitget

Established in July 2018, Bitget has become the fastest growing derivatives exchange in the world, with over 1.6 million registered users. According to CoinMarketCap, a world-renowned website for cryptocurrency markets, the average daily trading volume of Bitget has exceeded $5 billion, ranking the sixth.

With its innovative products and an increasingly robust ecosystem, Bitget has gained a sound footing amid ferocious and homogeneous competitions in just three years. Following the launch of USDT-Margined Futures, One-Click Copy Trade and Quanto Swap Futures, the platform announced this April its full acquisition of decentralized wallet Bitkeep to lay a solid foundation for its future development in this segment.




