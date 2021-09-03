Foresight Enterprise VCT plc - Change to Director Information
Foresight Enterprise VCT plc
Change to Director Information
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces the appointment of Michael Gray as an independent non-executive director of EPE Special Opportunities Limited with effect from 3 September 2021.
