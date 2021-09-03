checkAd

Canadian General Investments Investment Update - Unaudited

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 15:41  |   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2021 was $60.02, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 21.4% and 42.3%, respectively. These compare with the 20.2% and 28.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at August 31, 2021, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 14.0% of CGI’s net assets, down from 16.8% at the end of 2020 and 19.6% at August 31, 2020.

The worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on such factors as business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices and consumer confidence, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets and fixed income yields, is expected to continue to have a significant influence on the equity markets and could significantly impact the value of investments held by CGI. Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited, the manager of the Company, will maintain its consistent, steady, long-term approach of holding diversified, appropriate investments, while pursuing selective new opportunities.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at August 31, 2021 was $40.00, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 16.9% and 47.4%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2021 were as follows:

     
Information Technology 29.4 %
Industrials 21.0 %
Materials 15.8 %
Consumer Discretionary 11.1 %
Financials 10.3 %
Energy 5.1 %
Real Estate 3.9 %
Communication Services 2.0 %
Health Care 0.9 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.5 %
     


The top ten investments which comprised 38.8% of the investment portfolio at market as of August 31, 2021 were as follows:

     
Shopify Inc. 6.0 %
NVIDIA Corporation 5.0 %
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. 4.6 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.7 %
TFI International Inc. 3.5 %
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.5 %
West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.4 %
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 3.3 %
Amazon.com, Inc. 3.0 %
Square, Inc. 2.8 %
     


FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca        





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Canadian General Investments Investment Update - Unaudited TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at August 31, 2021 was $60.02, resulting in year-to-date and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Business Update
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.96 today
Logiq Announces Issuance of Common Stock
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces CMO Transition
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...