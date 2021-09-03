Adrian Paul and Cara Jade Myers Join Cast for Hannover House Feature, "Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse"

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Television star Adrian Paul and Native American actress Cara Jade Myers have joined the cast of "Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse" which is currently finalizing principal photography …

Chevel Shepherd, winner of NBC's "The Voice" competition plays the film's lead. Other stars in the film include box office star Anne Heche ("Six Days, Seven Nights"), singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey ("Lonesome Dove"), Native American star Mo Brings Plenty ("Yellowstone") and Major Dodge ("Cobra Kai"). Newcomers are Olivia Slatton-Fite, Mariah Davis, Harmony Holmquist, Ginny-Grace Ledbetter and Tyara Noon Thomas. Major Dodge IV, a recurring child star of "Roswell, New Mexico" plays Chevel's little brother in the film. Producer is Chris Large and writer-director is Eric Parkinson, who is also the C.E.O. of Hannover House.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Television star Adrian Paul and Native American actress Cara Jade Myers have joined the cast of "Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse" which is currently finalizing principal photography in southern Texas, announced distributor Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE). Adrian Paul is best known for his long-running, hit television series, "Highlander." Cara Jade Myers just completed filming the principal role of Anna Brown in the current Martin Scorcese period-thriller, "Killers of the Flower Moon" (which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemmons, John Lithgow, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser). The addition of these final characters has allowed for the completion of this Hannover House-facilited production.

"This is a huge step for Hannover House in completing our support of this film's production," said Eric Parkinson. "The film represents the foundation of our new business model which avoids third-party productions in favor of higher-profile films that the company facilitates. It is also our first film that will have an initial release through a major studio and the first title that will have a MyFlix home placement thereafter. We received many inquiries and offers from international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival in July, and the expeditious completion and delivery of the film will be a huge boost to the cash flow for Hannover House," he concluded.

Hannover House stock shares are traded on the OTC markets under ticker symbol HHSE. Large shareholders in Hannover House believe that credibility and enthusiasm for the company will dramatically increase with the current corporate filings, the completion of "Wildfire" and the launch of the MyFlix service.

For More Information Contact: Eric Parkinson, Eric@HannoverHouse.com 818-481-5277

Foto: Accesswire

Adrian Paul, Cara Jade Myers, Major Dodge IV and Chevel Shepherd are a happy family in "Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse."

Foto: Accesswire

OSU COM Medical Facility in Tahlequah, OK was a state-of-the-art location for all hospital scenes in "Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse." Pictured left to right: Producer Chris Large, Dr. Natasha Bray, Actor Adrian Paul, Administrator Ashlie Ashmore and director Eric Parkinson.

Foto: Accesswire

Country Music legend Michael Martin Murphey is joined by "The Voice" winner Chevel Shepherd in an all-new arrangement of the former # 1 hit song, "Wildfire," which inspired the film, "Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse." The new Wildfire song and video will debut on CMT and is expected to receive strong radio play support - which distributor Hannover House feels will be of great assistance in promoting their upcoming movie.

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: