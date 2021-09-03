Tauriga Sciences Inc. Fully Repays its $135,000 Inventory Factoring Credit Facility, Entered Into on October 6, 2020
The Company Repaid This Facility Entirely in Cash: 5 Equal Installments of $21,214.29 and a Final Installment of $42,428.58
-- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that it has fully repaid and retired its
$135,000 Non-Convertible inventory factoring credit facility (the “Facility”), entered into with an institutional investor, on October 6, 2020. The Company repaid this Facility entirely
in cash: for 5 equal installment payments of $21,214.29 and a final installment of $42,428.58. Due to the Company’s improved retail business, it decided to retire this Facility a month
early.
This $135,000 in factoring capital was structured as a non-convertible promissory note (interest bearing: 10.00% per annum), with a built in 6-month grace period. Repayment of this loan, contractually, was to occur in 7 equal monthly payments of $21,214.29 (Repayment Period: April 5, 2021 thru October 5, 2021).
The Broker Dealer, Moody Capital, acted as the Placement Agent for this transaction.
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
