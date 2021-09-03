checkAd

Pernod Ricard Becomes the First Company to Support The IUCN’s “Agriculture and Land Health Initiative”, a New Initiative for Sustainable Agriculture

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 15:51  |  48   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI):

Press Release - Paris, 3 September 2021

On the occasion of the CEO Summit, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank and Bruno Oberle, Director General of the IUCN, Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard, announced a new partnership with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This announcement coincides with the IUCN World Conservation Congress, which for the first time will be held in Marseille, France, from 3 to 11 September. Through this collaboration, Pernod Ricard becomes the first corporate partner to support IUCN’s “Agriculture and Land Health Initiative”.

The initiative strives to build a shared vision through a discussion platform, which brings together – around tangible projects – public and private sector actors including governments, NGOs, companies, land managers, scientists and experts who all share a single objective: build commitments for accelerated action towards sustainable agriculture. They will also join forces to promote and highlight the scientific and economic benefits of sustainable agriculture, encouraging decision makers to adopt this approach on a wider scale.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Pernod-Ricard SA!
Long
Basispreis 174,65€
Hebel 14,72
Ask 0,93
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 198,74€
Hebel 13,44
Ask 1,66
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

For Pernod Ricard, this partnership is first and foremost a continuation of a longstanding commitment to nature. Over half a century ago, in 1966, its founder created the Paul Ricard Oceanographic Institute in response to pollution in the Mediterranean Sea. A genuine observatory of the Oceans, today it continues to fight for the protection of marine ecosystems, combining scientific research with awareness-raising initiatives.

All of Pernod Ricard’s iconic brands take their character from natural ingredients (wheat, barley, agave, sugar cane, grapes) and the terroirs where they are grown. As part of its 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap, ‘Good Times from a Good Place’, the Group is committed to nurturing every terroir and its biodiversity and responding to the challenges of climate change to ensure quality ingredients now and for generations to come. To do this, Pernod Ricard has been working with farmers, suppliers and partners to develop sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices and biodiversity conservation programmes, including in the vineyards of Cognac and Champagne, as well as in India, New Zealand and Ireland, among others. By becoming the first company to join this new global initiative, Pernod Ricard is committing to accelerating the transition to sustainable agriculture as a way of addressing climate change and biodiversity loss. This initiative will take a multi-stakeholder approach to help build ambitious commitments to sustainable agriculture, share best practices and monitor our collective impact.

Seite 1 von 3
Pernod Ricard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pernod Ricard Becomes the First Company to Support The IUCN’s “Agriculture and Land Health Initiative”, a New Initiative for Sustainable Agriculture Regulatory News: Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI): Press Release - Paris, 3 September 2021 On the occasion of the CEO Summit, in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank and Bruno Oberle, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) Crosses the $1 Billion Asset Threshold
Yum! Brands, Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure ...
Comcast Announces Exclusive Premiere of Founding in Color – a Docuseries About Black and Latino ...
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:44 UhrKEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Hold'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
10:34 UhrUBS stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
02.09.21CREDIT SUISSE stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
02.09.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
02.09.21JPMORGAN stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
02.09.21JEFFERIES stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
02.09.21BARCLAYS stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
01.09.21ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC hebt Ziel für Pernod Ricard auf 173 Euro - 'Sector Perform'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: andere
01.09.21RBC stuft PERNOD RICARD auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
01.09.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Guter September-Auftakt insbesondere in Paris
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte