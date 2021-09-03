checkAd

Zebra Technologies Named 2021 Long Island Top Workplace by Long Island Press and Dan's Papers

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced it has been named a 2021 Long Island Top Workplace by the Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers. This marks the company’s fourth consecutive year on the list, which is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC.

Across the globe, Zebra employees practice values of integrity, teamwork, agility, accountability and innovation as they work together to develop industry-leading hardware, software and services that give organizations a competitive edge in their respective industries. Founded in 1969, Zebra serves thousands of customers, empowering front-line workers across retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries.

“Our employees are the lifeblood of our business, especially as we embark on new ventures like robotics and machine vision while continuously fueling innovation around our core solutions,” said Bill Burns, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies. “As one of the largest employers of high technology jobs on Long Island, we are honored to be recognized for building an exemplary culture and supporting our local communities.”

Zebra is committed to fostering a more inclusive and diverse workplace and empowering its people to bring their authentic selves to work each day. Zebra supports employee-driven, volunteer-based affinity groups and has formed relationships with diversity outreach organizations including Catalyst, Disability:IN, National Society of Black Engineers, Hiring our Heroes, oSTEM, Society of Women Engineers and several others.

"When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

The full list of Long Island Press and Dan’s Papers’ Top Workplaces 2021 is available at https://topworkplaces.com/publication/NewsdayLI.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

  • For the fourth consecutive year, Zebra Technologies has been named to Long Island Top Workplaces.
  • The Long Island Top Workplaces list is an annual ranking of the top employers on Long Island based solely on employee feedback.
  • Zebra prioritizes inclusion and diversity and supports a variety of employee-driven, volunteer-based affinity groups. The company also works with diversity outreach organizations to make a positive impact on local communities.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare, public sector and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, Zebra delivers industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions to enable every asset and worker to be visible, connected and fully optimized. The company’s market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. In 2020, Zebra made Forbes Global 2000 list for the second consecutive year and was listed among Fast Company’s Best Companies for Innovators. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Participate in Zebra’s Your Edge blog, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Wertpapier


