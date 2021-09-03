checkAd

Abu Dhabi Welcomes All Vaccinated Travellers from Around the World, Lifting Quarantine Measures starting 5 September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 16:03  |  40   |   |   

Unvaccinated travellers from 'Green List' countries also able to enter Abu Dhabi with no quarantine

New simple process to verify international vaccination certificates launched to support 'Green Pass' entry guidelines

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the updated international entry guidelines recently announced by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) announces Abu Dhabi is set to welcome all fully vaccinated tourists and residents travelling from all countries around the world, as well as unvaccinated visitors from 'Green List' countries, with no quarantine measures. Vaccines must be approved by the World Health organisation (WHO). This will take effect starting 5 September 2021.

Abu Dhabi Skyline

Registering International vaccinations or exemption documents

In order to support seamless entry for international travellers and enable visitors to safely enjoy the UAE capital's diverse experiences through the Abu Dhabi Green Pass, DCT Abu Dhabi has outlined a simple process to enable tourists to register their international vaccination certificate or vaccination exemption document for verification 5 days before their travel date, via the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) Smart app or via ica.gov.ae website.

Applicants will receive an SMS confirmation that will include a link to the Alhosn app, which must be downloaded prior to travel. The Alhosn app displays users' vaccination status and PCR test results, which are required to activate the Abu Dhabi Green Pass.

Upon arrival, travellers will receive a Unified ID number, from airport immigration, or via the ICA Smart app or website; this will complete the registration on the Alhosn app. Following a PCR test at the airport, visitors can activate the Green Pass, allowing them entry to all public spaces in the emirate.

Children under 12 and People of Determination (POD) with moderate and severe disabilities are exempt from COVID-19 PCR testing.

Entry for vaccinated travellers from Green List countries

Under the new guidelines, vaccinated travellers from all over the world, arriving from green list will be required to show a negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before departure and take a PCR test at the airport on arrival. They will not need to quarantine but will be required to take one more PCR test on day 6 (Counting the day of arrival as day 1). Their hotel will arranged testing on the premises, for their convenience.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Abu Dhabi Welcomes All Vaccinated Travellers from Around the World, Lifting Quarantine Measures starting 5 September 2021 Unvaccinated travellers from 'Green List' countries also able to enter Abu Dhabi with no quarantine New simple process to verify international vaccination certificates launched to support 'Green Pass' entry guidelines ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 3, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IDTechEx Dissects the Market for Solid-state Batteries in New Report
DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients to accelerate growth in food and beverage
Sporting Legends Shine on a Magical Evening at the Menarini Fair Play Awards
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Cabital Secures $4 Million In Seed Round
Regulatory update from US Food and Drug Administration
ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge London Names Intelligent AI the Winner in Virtual Competition ...
Planful Announces Platinum Sponsor and Speakers for Planful Perform 2021
Joy Spreader's Direct-to-customer and Cost-per-sale Models Pave the Way of Its International ...
Whiskey Sales to Grow at 1.8X, Surpassing Valuation of US$ 108 Bn through 2031
Titel
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
How this Sexual Health Company is redefining "One Size Fits All"
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...