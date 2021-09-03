checkAd

Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Third Quarter Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 16:08  |  20   |   |   

Tri-Continental Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: TY) today declared a third quarter ordinary income distribution of $0.2986 per share of Common Stock and $0.6250 per share of Preferred Stock. Distributions on Common Stock will be paid on September 23, 2021 to Common Stockholders of record on September 15, 2021 and dividends on Preferred Stock will be paid on October 1, 2021 to Preferred Stockholders of record on September 15, 2021. The ex-dividend date for both the Common Stock and the Preferred Stock is September 14, 2021. The $0.2986 per share ordinary income distribution on the Common Stock is in accordance with the Corporation’s distribution policy.

The Corporation has paid dividends on its common stock for 77 consecutive years. The Corporation’s investment manager is Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

The Corporation’s distributions on common stock will vary. The Corporation’s current distributions (as estimated by the Corporation based on current information) are from the earnings and profits of the Corporation. No amount of the Corporation’s current distribution consists of a return of capital (i.e., a return of some or all of your original investment in the Corporation).

The net asset value of the Corporation’s common shares may not always correspond to the market price of such shares. Shares of many closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value. An investment in the Corporation is subject to stock market risk, which is the risk that market prices for the Corporation’s common shares may decline over short or long periods, adversely affecting the value of an investment in the Corporation.

Securities selected for the Corporation using quantitative methods may perform differently from the market as a whole, and there can be no assurance that this methodology will enable it to achieve its objective. The Corporation’s portfolio investments are subject to market risk, which may affect a single issuer, sector of the economy, industry or the market as a whole. Fixed-income investments, including convertible securities, are subject to credit risk, interest rate risk, and prepayment and extension risk. These risks may be more pronounced for longer-term securities and high-yield securities (“junk bonds”). In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. Convertible securities are subject to both the risks of their security type prior to conversion as well as their security type after conversion. The Corporation’s use of leverage, including through its preferred stock, exposes it to greater risks due to unanticipated market movements, which may magnify losses and increase volatility of returns.

You should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Corporation carefully before investing. A prospectus containing information about the Corporation (including its investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information) may be obtained by contacting your financial advisor or Columbia Management Investment Services Corp. at 800-345-6611. The prospectus can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR database. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing in the Corporation. There is no guarantee that the Corporation’s investment goals/objectives will be met or that distributions will be made, and you could lose money.

Tri-Continental Corporation is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. This material is distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investment products are not federally or FDIC-insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

2021 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

columbiathreadneedleus.com

Adtrax # 3742907

TRI CONTL CORP/COM jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Third Quarter Distribution Tri-Continental Corporation (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: TY) today declared a third quarter ordinary income distribution of $0.2986 per share of Common Stock and $0.6250 per share of Preferred Stock. Distributions on Common Stock will be paid on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
CytoDyn Highlights Court Ordering Rosenbaum/Patterson Group to Comply With the Federal Securities ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Bitwise Announces Results of August 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Sokoman and Benton Confirm High-Grade Gold and Receipt of Drill Permits for Grey River, Southern ...
DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering
The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL) Crosses the $1 Billion Asset Threshold
Yum! Brands, Inc. to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure ...
Comcast Announces Exclusive Premiere of Founding in Color – a Docuseries About Black and Latino ...
Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robert Mehrabian to Resume Role of Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Upon Retirement ...
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering