Africa Data Centres Reveals Continent's Largest-ever Data Centre Expansion Plan

10 Interconnected, cloud- and carrier neutral data centres will be built across the length and breadth of the continent in an unrivalled $500m investment in Africa's digital future.

The project will involve building 10 hyperscale data centres, in 10 countries, over the next two years - at a cost of more than US$500m. It is being funded through new equity and facilities from leading development finance institutions and multilateral organisations. Africa Data Centres CEO, Mr Stephane Duproz, explains that the finance for the roll-out has been provided by equity and loans to Africa Data Centres' parent company, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, to fully fund the expansion.

Explaining the ambitious initiative, Duproz says, "We have already begun to acquire land in these countries and plan to roll-out very quickly to meet the needs of our existing and new customers. This is just the beginning for us." The expansion will more than double Africa Data Centres' already significant footprint on the continent.

"Examining Africa's growth trajectory has allowed us to make investment decisions on new locations and confidently commit to expanding selected existing locations, resulting in the largest investment of its kind in history," explains Duproz.

Growth

"This commitment to Africa, through the continuous deployment of capital-intensive infrastructure projects, has pivotal knock-on effects for the communities and economies we serve," says Duproz. "All our data centres are world-class - built to the same, global market-leading standard and offer a reliable, resilient, secure and interconnected base.

" This allows multinational organisations to confidently enter the market, knowing their future growth is assured and they have access to open carrier systems to the rest of the continent. Additionally, without access to always-on, high-speed data centre facilities, the private sector cannot compete globally and will see slowed growth locally; equally important is the impact IT services have on the public sector - from healthcare to transport infrastructure."