The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% to SEK 92.2 (81.9) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 37% and amounted to SEK 4.8 (3.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 14% to SEK 97.0 (85.4) million compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong sales growth during August; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14%, compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2021 increased by 23% to SEK 851.3 (690.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 21-Aug 20-Aug Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change The Nordics 27.2 29.8 -9% 241.3 252.8 -5% Central Europe 17.2 15.3 12% 142.9 109.2 31% East Europe 24.5 19.6 25% 209.8 163.1 29% South & West Europe 9.8 7.2 36% 91.0 47.7 91% The Baltics 5.0 4.9 2% 46.0 43.3 6% North America 4.0 3.6 11% 33.0 25.5 29% Asia-Pacific 4.5 1.5 200% 46.0 12.5 268% Zinzino 92.2 81.9 13% 810.0 654.1 24% Faun Pharma 4.8 3.5 37% 41.3 36.8 12% Zinzino Group 97.0 85.4 14% 851.3 690.9 23%

Countries in regions:

The Nordics: Denmark , Faroe Island, Finland , Iceland , Norway , Sweden

, Faroe Island, , , , Central Europe : Austria , Germany , Switzerland

: , , East Europe : Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , Poland , Romania

: , , , , South & West Europe : Cyprus , France , Greece , Italy , Netherlands , Spain , United Kingdom

: , , , , , , The Baltics: Estonia , Latvia , Lithuania

, , North America : Canada , USA

: , Asia-Pacific : Australia , Hong Kong , India , Malaysia , Singapore , Taiwan , Thailand

For more information:



Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com



Pictures for publication free of charge:



Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:



Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:00 the 3rd of September 2021.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-august-2021,c3409802

The following files are available for download: