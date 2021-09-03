checkAd

ZINZINO AB (PUBL) PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2021

03.09.2021   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strong sales growth during August; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% to SEK 92.2 (81.9) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 37% and amounted to SEK 4.8 (3.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 14% to SEK 97.0 (85.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – August 2021 increased by 23% to SEK 851.3 (690.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

                                   

                                   

Regions,MSEK

                                   

21-Aug

                                   

20-Aug

                                   

Change

                                   

YTD 2021

                                   

YTD 2020

 

 

Change                                              

                                   

The Nordics

 

27.2

 

29.8

 

-9%

 

241.3

 

252.8

 

-5%

 

                                   

Central Europe

 

17.2

 

15.3

 

12%

 

142.9

 

109.2

 

31%

 

                                   

East Europe

 

24.5

 

19.6

 

25%

 

209.8

 

163.1

 

29%

 

                                   

South & West Europe

 

9.8

 

7.2

 

36%

 

91.0

 

47.7

 

91%

 

                                   

The Baltics

 

5.0

 

4.9

 

2%

 

46.0

 

43.3

 

6%

 

                                   

North America

 

4.0

 

3.6

 

11%

 

33.0

 

25.5

 

29%

 

                                   

Asia-Pacific

 

4.5

 

1.5

 

200%

 

46.0

 

12.5

 

268%

 

                                   

Zinzino

 

92.2

 

81.9

 

13%

 

810.0

 

654.1

 

24%

 

                                   

Faun Pharma

 

4.8

 

3.5

 

37%

 

41.3

 

36.8

 

12%

 

                                   

Zinzino Group

 

97.0

 

85.4

 

14%

 

851.3

 

690.9

 

23%

 

Countries in regions:

  • The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
  • Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
  • East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
  • South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom
  • The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
  • North America: Canada, USA
  • Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

 Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

 Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:00 the 3rd of September 2021.

Disclaimer

