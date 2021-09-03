CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK MUNICIPAL BONDS
|Anbudsförfarande kommuner och regioner, 2021-09-07
|Bonds
|
Floating-rate Notes(FRN) issued in SEK by Municipalities or Regions with maturity in:
2023
The following issuers are accepted for delivery:
Borås Stad
Göteborgs Stad
Helsingborgs Stad
Huddinge Kommun
Lunds Kommun
Malmö Stad
Norrköpings Kommun
Region Skåne
Stockholms Stad
Region Stockholm
Sundsvalls Kommun
Södertälje Kommun
Täby Kommun
Uppsala Kommun
Västerås Stad
Örebro Kommun
Östersunds Kommun
Delivery may not be made in Bonds purchased by the Counterparty from the issuer less than one week prior to the date for announcing the Specific terms, i.e. the purchase may not have been made after:
2021-08-27
Bids
Bids are made to tel 08-696 69 70 and confirmed in writing by a filled-in Bid form by e-mail to EOL@riksbank.se
Bid date
2021-09-07
Bid times
10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
SEK 1000 +/- 1000 million
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
The total bid volume from one Counterparty for the two Credit rating classes may not exceed SEK 1 000 million.
No bid may contain Bonds exceeding SEK 1000 million issued by Stockholms Stad, Region Stockholm (Stockholms läns landsting) or Göteborgs Stad.
For other issuers, bids may not contain Bonds exceeding SEK 100 million issued by the same issuer.
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
The total bid volume from one Counterparty should not be less than SEK 50 million and not be less than SEK 5 million per Bond (ISIN code).
Credit rating classes
The requested volume is divided into two credit rating classes. Credit rating refers to the issuer’s credit rating. If there are credit ratings from several credit rating agencies the highest of
these will be applied.
