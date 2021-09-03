Liigu Mobility Shifts The Future Of Car Rental With Fully Mobile Access

TARTU, Estonia, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liigu is a platform designed to provide new mobility solutions to various vehicle operators. Since vehicle-as-a-service is trending in the automotive world right now, both classic car rental companies and car dealerships with professional fleets can benefit from Liigu platform significantly. It is an easy way to expand revenue streams from the rapidly evolving mobility markets, get better utilization rates for existing fleets and satisfy customers' growing need for contactless mobility services.

Using the Liigu Mobility platform enables vehicle operators to offer modern rental solutions that end customers seek: "This form of rental has to be the future - very efficient", says one of the reviews online . It is the future indeed: easy, convenient, time-saving and available for all generations. No more standing in lines, filling in forms, no extra key to carry. The main struggles of traditional car rental are solved.