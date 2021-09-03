Cinedigm Reports Extensive Global Viewership of Fandor Selects(TM) Initial NFT Release

Cinedigm announces plans to expand volume of upcoming exclusive NFT releases in response to extensive interest and viewership of its debut Fandor Selects™ NFTLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, reported today that its debut Fandor Selects™ NFT release has already reached potential collectors in over 24 countries, garnering significant viewership and social media impressions throughout opening days at auction. In response to the strong initial reaction to the A Life at Stake NFT release, the Company is announcing plans to increase the volume of upcoming NFT releases, expanding its offerings into Cinedigm's expansion array of film and TV properties, one of the industry's largest digital libraries of exclusive collectible content.

Partnering with Rad Collectibles, the comprehensive Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform and marketplace launched by Ara-powered streaming platform Rad TV, Cinedigm's exclusive, collector's edition Fandor Selects™ NFT of the hidden film noir gem, A Life at Stake, is uniting the vast cryptocurrency and classic film communities. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Cinedigm to deliver more NFT's, streaming access and other classic film collectibles," Said Matthew Collado, Chief Content Officer at Rad TV. The release marks an integral initialstep in innovating content ownership with a first of its kind opportunity to own a piece of cinema history.

Opening at auction on August 16 at a starting price of 0.03 ETH, approximately $94 (USD) based on current value, bids are extending past $1,200 (USD), based on current value, with a leading bid of 0.4 ETH. Rad's NFT viewership continues to grow by thousands of page views since the start of the auction. The auction will close on September 13.

"The initial reaction we are seeing to the first Fandor Selects™ NFT in both viewership and bidding has dramatically exceeded our expectations," said Phil Hopkins, President of Fandor, "This level of early success has made us that much more enthusiastic to increase our volume of upcoming exclusive NFT releases, with an ultimate goal of supporting and enhancing our entire portfolio of 19 enthusiast based streaming channels."