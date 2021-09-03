checkAd

Cinedigm Reports Extensive Global Viewership of Fandor Selects(TM) Initial NFT Release

Autor: Accesswire
03.09.2021, 16:30  |  37   |   |   

Cinedigm announces plans to expand volume of upcoming exclusive NFT releases in response to extensive interest and viewership of its debut Fandor Selects™ NFTLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading …

Cinedigm announces plans to expand volume of upcoming exclusive NFT releases in response to extensive interest and viewership of its debut Fandor Selects™ NFT

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, reported today that its debut Fandor Selects™ NFT release has already reached potential collectors in over 24 countries, garnering significant viewership and social media impressions throughout opening days at auction. In response to the strong initial reaction to the A Life at Stake NFT release, the Company is announcing plans to increase the volume of upcoming NFT releases, expanding its offerings into Cinedigm's expansion array of film and TV properties, one of the industry's largest digital libraries of exclusive collectible content.

A picture containing text, person, outdoor, crowd Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

Partnering with Rad Collectibles, the comprehensive Non-Fungible Token (NFT) platform and marketplace launched by Ara-powered streaming platform Rad TV, Cinedigm's exclusive, collector's edition Fandor Selects™ NFT of the hidden film noir gem, A Life at Stake, is uniting the vast cryptocurrency and classic film communities. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Cinedigm to deliver more NFT's, streaming access and other classic film collectibles," Said Matthew Collado, Chief Content Officer at Rad TV. The release marks an integral initialstep in innovating content ownership with a first of its kind opportunity to own a piece of cinema history.

Opening at auction on August 16 at a starting price of 0.03 ETH, approximately $94 (USD) based on current value, bids are extending past $1,200 (USD), based on current value, with a leading bid of 0.4 ETH. Rad's NFT viewership continues to grow by thousands of page views since the start of the auction. The auction will close on September 13.

"The initial reaction we are seeing to the first Fandor Selects™ NFT in both viewership and bidding has dramatically exceeded our expectations," said Phil Hopkins, President of Fandor, "This level of early success has made us that much more enthusiastic to increase our volume of upcoming exclusive NFT releases, with an ultimate goal of supporting and enhancing our entire portfolio of 19 enthusiast based streaming channels."

Seite 1 von 3
Cinedigm Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cinedigm Reports Extensive Global Viewership of Fandor Selects(TM) Initial NFT Release Cinedigm announces plans to expand volume of upcoming exclusive NFT releases in response to extensive interest and viewership of its debut Fandor Selects™ NFTLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
Silver Tiger Sets Ambition to be a Leader in the Junior Mining Sector in the Transition to a Clean ...
F&M Bank Corp. Announces Appointment of Three Board Members
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results with Net Income of $5.0 Million
Generation Income Properties Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
StageZero Life Sciences Completes Acquisition of the Health Clinics Business
P3 Health Partners Sets September 2021 Virtual Conference Schedule
Cinedigm Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency
Grid Metals Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services
Fusion Fuel Green to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Jaguar Identifies Significant Greenstone Belt Extension In the Iron Quadrangle, Brazil
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:15 UhrCinedigm Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21Cinedigm Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency
Accesswire | Analysen
02.09.21Cinedigm Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results with Net Income of $5.0 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
01.09.21Cinedigm to Report Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, September 2, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
01.09.21Erick Opeka, Chief Strategy Officer of Cinedigm, to Moderate Fireside Chat with Laura Martin & Michael Pachter at the 2021 OTT X Fall Summit
Accesswire | Analysen
24.08.21Cinedigm Launches Four of the Company’s Most Popular Channels on The Roku Channel
Accesswire | Analysen
23.08.21Cinedigm Expands Partnership with All3Media International to Launch a New FAST Channel Devoted to the Popular Series The Only Way Is Essex
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21Cinedigm Chairman and CEO Chris McGurk Highlights Positive Business Results and Outlook in Advance of Annual Stockholder Meeting
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Cinedigm Announces Appointment of Ashok Amritraj to Board of Directors
Accesswire | Analysen
09.08.21Cinedigm to Present at the Sidoti Microcap Conference on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen