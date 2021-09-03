checkAd

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc.), Appoints Experienced Group Finance Director, Nadine Bell, to its Senior Management Team

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 16:34  |  52   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. ILUS has been undertaking due diligence on multiple acquisitions whilst consolidating and improving the financial management of existing acquisitions. The appointment of a dynamic Group Finance Director with a broad range of experience is of huge significance to the growth and sound management of the ILUS group of companies. 

Nadine Bell joins ILUS as a finance expert with 19 years’ experience. Her extensive and varied experience has seen her lead the financial management of manufacturing, construction, commercial and legal entities in Europe and the Middle East. It is of particular importance to ILUS that Nadine has successfully conducted financial planning and reporting across multiple countries with different legal entities. She has also initiated and led large projects, from the introduction of entire accounting and enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems to large human resources process implementations and strategies. Nadine also has a successful track record in audit and compliance management.

ILUS Managing Director, John-Paul Backwell, said the following of Nadine’s appointment: “Nadine’s skills and experience, along with her unique ability to multi-task and work on multiple deals and projects simultaneously, suits our challenging and fast paced environment. Nadine will hit the ground running with the acquisitions that are underway, whilst adding value to the implementation of the new global ERP system for all ILUS companies. With ILUS making big moves in a short timeframe, Nadine is capable of proactively anticipating what is needed and will ensure that all the checks and balances are in place for both rapid and continued sustainable growth.”

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels: 

Website:https://ilus-group.com

Twitter: OTC_ILUS


Contact:

Email:IR@Ilus-Group.com

Source: ILUS 

Related Links

https://ilus-group.com

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material non-public information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information via official Press Releases, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, Questions & Answers sessions, public conference calls and webcastsalso may take time from time to time. We use these channels as well as social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following social & media channels:

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OTC ILUS, ILUS International (Ilustrato Pictures International Inc.), Appoints Experienced Group Finance Director, Nadine Bell, to its Senior Management Team NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - ILUS International Inc. (OTC: ILUS) is a M&A company focused on acquiring and developing public safety technology-based companies across the globe. ILUS has been undertaking due …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Tecan successfully completes the placement of 650,000 new shares, thereby securing funding to ...
Tecan schliesst die Platzierung von 650,000 neuen Aktien und damit den ersten Schritt zur ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab System Featured at Three Key Veterinary Tradeshows
LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Provides Business Update
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.96 today
GreenMobility A/S publishes prospectus and launches a guaranteed and committed rights issue to ...
Logiq Announces Issuance of Common Stock
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
RocketFuel to Host Investor Relations Webinar on September 8, 2021
Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles Available Today on Disney+ in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Signed LOI to Purchase $23+ Million Dollar ...
Slinger Announces Partnership with USTA Chicago to Become the ‘Official Practice Partner’ of ...
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Valneva: U.S. DoD Exercises First Year Option on IXIARO Supply Contract
Radware Delivers Cloud DDoS Protection for One of the World’s Largest Equipment Providers
Tiziana Life Sciences plc Posting of Scheme Document and Notice of Meetings
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...