Purchase of shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.09.2021, 16:49  |  12   |   |   

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 508
September 3rd, 2021

MANAGER’S TRANSACTION

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen ") that Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 558 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.

After the purchase, Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen owns a total of 6.984 shares, corresponding to 0,38 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.

See attached information for further details.

For further information please contact:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen: phone +45 22 60 84 05
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03

Attachment





