Major General John F. Wharton (U.S. Army Ret) Joins TPT Global Tech Board of Directors

Former Commanding General of the U.S. Army's Research, Development and Engineering Continues to Lead TPT Global Defense Division and Now Takes on Expanded Role

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced that Major General John F. Wharton, former Commanding General of U.S Army Research, Development and Engineering Command who has been leading the company's Global Defense Division will be joining the parent company Board of Directors.

General Wharton has served the Nation for more than three decades and has extensive experience in leadership, technology, acquisition, and logistics. He is currently a public and private sector advisor to numerous industries, universities, and governments. In his last military assignment, he was responsible for 75% ($6.2 billion) of the Army's annual R&D budget and led more than 13,000 scientists, engineers and support personnel.

Major General Wharton, who has been providing guidance and expertise for TPT's Global Defense Division, will take on an additional role as a member of the Board of Directors. He has already been actively helping the company across internal industry verticals in his capacity as a member of the Global Tech Advisory Board. His work with the company's telecoms, satellite, 5G and radar technologies units as well as his proactive involvement and contacts have resulted in expanded opportunities for domestic and international government contracts across geographies ranging from Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa and the Caribbean posturing TPT for future growth.

In his short period of time with the company, General Wharton's involvement has substantially aided the business. His involvement includes a wide range of expertise, from assistance in registering businesses to be able to work with the DOD and US Government understanding business processes, introduction to innovation accelerators, business strategy consulting, and submission and on-going technology transitions and commercialization.

