The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Orphazyme A/S (ORPH)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of the upcoming September 7, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORPH) (a) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s September 2020 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or (b) securities between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

In September 2020, Orphazyme completed its IPO, selling approximately 4 million ADSs at $11.00 per share. The same month, the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for arimoclomol for NPC was accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

On March 29, 2021, the Company disclosed in a press release “its phase 2/3 trial evaluating arimoclomol for the treatment of [IBM] . . . did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $3.59 per ADS, or 28.97%, to close at $8.80 per ADS on March 29, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 7, 2021, the Company disclosed in a press release “topline data from pivotal trial of arimoclomol in [ALS],” stating that the trial “did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints to show benefit in people living with ALS.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $2.81 per ADS, or 32.83%, to close at $5.75 per ADS on May 7, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on June 18, 2021, the Company announced it had received a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA. Specifically, the FDA had rejected the arimoclomol NDA for NPC “based on needing additional qualitative and quantitative evidence to further substantiate the validity and interpretation” of certain data and “that additional data are needed to bolster confirmatory evidence beyond the single phase 2/3 clinical trial to support the benefit-risk assessment of the NDA.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell $7.23 per ADS, or 49.66%, to close at $7.33 per ADS on June 18, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Finally, on June 21, 2021, Seeking Alpha reported that “Orphazyme [was] cut to sell at Guggenheim,” which noted that there is “little optionality left in the stock” and “it might make sense to wind down the company.”

