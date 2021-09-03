Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION AND AN UPDATE ON IMPLEMENTATION PROCESS

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.09.2021, 17:25  |  349   |   |   

03.09.2021 / 17:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff" or the "Steinhoff Group") and the former South African holding company for such subsidiaries, Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("SIHPL"), provide the following updates regarding support for their global litigation settlement proposal and its implementation.

Steinhoff refers to SIHPL's section 155 proposal, originally published on 19 January 2021 and as amended on 16 February, 23 March, and 11 August 2021 (the "S155 Proposal"). Steinhoff also refers to the Dutch composition plan, originally published on 15 February 2021, as subsequently amended on 23 March, 15 June, and 11 August 2021 (the "Composition Plan").

Additional Support for Global Litigation Settlement

SIHNV and SIHPL report the following updates on support for the proposed global settlement:

- Lender consent obtained in relation to Consent Request No.3: As reported in its announcements on 16 July 2021 and 11 August 2021, SIHNV required the consent under the existing finance documents for the revised terms to the global settlement proposal set out in those announcements. On 20 August 2021, Steinhoff distributed "Consent Request No.3" to the facility agents under the relevant Steinhoff finance documents. In summary, Consent Request No.3 sought consent from lenders for the following:

- Request 1: Approval of amendments to the terms of the global litigation settlement proposal to include the terms as announced by Steinhoff on 16 July 2021 and 11 August 2021.

- Request 2: Approval of the SIHPL finance documents required to be entered into as part of the SIHPL settlement terms to have effect following "Settlement Effective Date" (as defined in the S155 Proposal and Composition Plan), including the new S155 Settlement Note to be issued by SIHPL and the SIHPL Intercreditor Agreement both as described in the S155 Proposal.

Seite 1 von 4
Disclaimer

