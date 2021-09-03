Polygon gives notice of conditional early redemption of all 2018/2023 notes

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, funds advised by Triton Partners have signed an agreement to sell Polygon Holding AB to funds managed by AEA Investors LP (the "Transaction").

On account of the Transaction, Polygon AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Polygon") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions, resolved on a voluntary redemption in full of all outstanding senior secured fixed rate notes with ISIN SE0010830950 (the "2018/2023 Notes") in an outstanding nominal amount of EUR 250,000,000 together with accrued interest. The Company's redemption of 2018/2023 Notes is conditional upon the Company not having, prior to the last day of trading of the 2018/2023 Notes, received information or indication that the completion of the Transaction will not occur. The Company will shortly initiate the formal process of redeeming all outstanding 2018/2023 Notes. The notes will be redeemed at an amount equal to 101 per cent of the nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest. A notice of redemption will be sent to directly registered owners and registered authorised nominees of the 2018/2023 Notes according to the debt register as of 3 September 2021. Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the redemption condition, the redemption of the 2018/2023 Notes is expected to take place on or around 7 October 2021 and the record date on which any holder must hold any notes to be entitled to the redemption amount is 30 September 2021. In connection with the redemption, the Company will apply for the 2018/2023 Notes to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm, Corporate Bond List, with expected last day of trading on 28 September 2021.

Important information

The information in this press release does not constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in securities in Polygon AB (publ).

