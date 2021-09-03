checkAd

Polygon gives notice of conditional early redemption of all 2018/2023 notes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
03.09.2021, 17:31  |  30   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, funds advised by Triton Partners have signed an agreement to sell Polygon Holding AB to funds managed by AEA Investors LP (the "Transaction").

On account of the Transaction, Polygon AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Polygon") has, pursuant to the terms and conditions, resolved on a voluntary redemption in full of all outstanding senior secured fixed rate notes with ISIN SE0010830950 (the "2018/2023 Notes") in an outstanding nominal amount of EUR 250,000,000 together with accrued interest. The Company's redemption of 2018/2023 Notes is conditional upon the Company not having, prior to the last day of trading of the 2018/2023 Notes, received information or indication that the completion of the Transaction will not occur. The Company will shortly initiate the formal process of redeeming all outstanding 2018/2023 Notes. The notes will be redeemed at an amount equal to 101 per cent of the nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest. A notice of redemption will be sent to directly registered owners and registered authorised nominees of the 2018/2023 Notes according to the debt register as of 3 September 2021. Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the redemption condition, the redemption of the 2018/2023 Notes is expected to take place on or around 7 October 2021 and the record date on which any holder must hold any notes to be entitled to the redemption amount is 30 September 2021. In connection with the redemption, the Company will apply for the 2018/2023 Notes to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm, Corporate Bond List, with expected last day of trading on 28 September 2021.

Important information

The information in this press release does not constitute an offer to acquire, subscribe or otherwise trade in securities in Polygon AB (publ).

This press release may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States or any other jurisdiction where participation would require additional prospectuses, registration or measures besides those required by Swedish law. Nor may this press release be distributed in or into such countries or any other country or jurisdiction in which distribution requires such measures or otherwise would be in conflict with applicable regulations. Any failure to comply with the restrictions described may result in a violation of applicable securities regulations.

Seite 1 von 2


Polygon 4,00 % bis 02/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Polygon gives notice of conditional early redemption of all 2018/2023 notes STOCKHOLM, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As previously announced, funds advised by Triton Partners have signed an agreement to sell Polygon Holding AB to funds managed by AEA Investors LP (the "Transaction"). On account of the Transaction, Polygon AB …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IDTechEx Dissects the Market for Solid-state Batteries in New Report
DSM to acquire First Choice Ingredients to accelerate growth in food and beverage
Sporting Legends Shine on a Magical Evening at the Menarini Fair Play Awards
ACE Exchange Tackles Cryptocurrency Money Laundering With KPMG, KGI Bank and CYBAVO
Cabital Secures $4 Million In Seed Round
ACORD InsurTech Innovation Challenge London Names Intelligent AI the Winner in Virtual Competition ...
Joy Spreader's Direct-to-customer and Cost-per-sale Models Pave the Way of Its International ...
Planful Announces Platinum Sponsor and Speakers for Planful Perform 2021
Whiskey Sales to Grow at 1.8X, Surpassing Valuation of US$ 108 Bn through 2031
Cellulose Acetate Market worth $6.3 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Full Steam Ahead | GAC MOTOR Planning for Growth in the Middle East
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Playrcart, JustPremium and Vodafone Partner - Enabling Customers to Order Directly within Digital ...
Hisense International and Elaraby Group Sign a Strategic Memorandum of Cooperation
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Hemophilia B Market to Climb Swiftly at an 8.9% CAGR During the Study Period [2018-2030], Evaluates ...
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Romeo Doge is Looking to Launch its Deflationary Token in the Market with Fixed Liquidity
Closed System Transfer Devices Market worth $2,002 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, ...
SmartRent Announces Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...