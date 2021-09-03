checkAd

Rugby Mining Announces Increase In Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its private placement (the “Offering”) previously announced in its news release of August 24, 2021 due to investor demand. Rugby now proposes to issue up to an additional 12,500,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000, for a total of 33,333,333 Units and aggregate gross proceeds of $4,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one (1) additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of closing of the Offering (the “Expiry Date”); provided, that in the event the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) is $0.30 or greater per common share during any 10 consecutive trading day period, the Expiry Date will be accelerated such that the Warrants will expire at 4.00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the 30th day after the date on which the Company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to warrantholders.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The Company may pay finders’ fees in cash in connection with the Offering. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date.

Proceeds of the Offering will be escrowed and will be released to the Company concurrently with the closing of the proposed acquisition of Proximo Resources Pty Ltd (“Proximo”), as announced in the Company’s press release dated July 26, 2021, and will be used principally for exploration of Proximo’s Salvadora project located in Chile and for general expenses.

For additional information, please visit the Rugby Mining Limited website at www.rugbymining.com

RUGBY MINING LIMITED

For further information, please contact:

Robert Grey, VP, Communications
Tel: 604.688.4941 Fax: 604.688.9532
Toll-free: 1.855.688.4941 		Suite 810, 789 West Pender St.
