Snowline Gold Intersects Promising Quartz-Sulphide Veins in 460 Metre Step-Out at Jupiter, Commences Phase I Drilling at Valley

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the " Company " or " Snowline ") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities on its flagship Einarson and Rogue projects. Holes J-21-020 and J-21-021, the final two holes of an expanded 4,300 m phase I drill program on Einarson's Jupiter zone, intersected sulphide-bearing quartz-carbonate veins in a 460-metre step-out testing what may be a parallel structural corridor (Figure 2). Assay results from these holes are not anticipated for some time due to laboratory back-logs, but the Company recognizes the presence of such mineralization to be a significant positive indication of the potential of the Jupiter zone.

"With such a big step-out, we were swinging for the fences," said Scott Berdahl, CEO and Director of Snowline. "While we don't yet have assays for these holes, it's starting to look a bit like a home run. This hole hit similar veins, alteration and gold pathfinder minerals to those of our recent J-21-011 discovery hole some 1.1 km to its south. It is almost as good as we could hope for. This caps off a very successful Phase I drill program at Jupiter, with exciting intervals already in hand and most assay results still forthcoming. We look forward to returning to Jupiter next year"

Foto: Accesswire

Hole J-21-020, drilled at an azimuth of 250° and dipping -50°, encountered multiple zones of arsenopyrite and pyrite including a 9.2 m zone of trace to high concentrations of arsenopyrite from 101.5 m to 110.7 m downhole, with abundant quartz veining from 106.5 m to 110.0 m (Figures 1, 3 & 4).

Foto: Accesswire

Foto: Accesswire

Hole J-21-021 was drilled from the same pad as J-21-020, also at an azimuth of 250°, but with a steeper dip of -75°. It encountered a similar zone of quartz veining from 98-105 m depth with abundant pyrite, but it lacked obvious occurrences of arsenopyrite.