Carmila Launch of a Share Buyback Program for €8 Million

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has signed a cash share buyback mandate with an investment service provider for a maximum amount of €8 million.

The purchase period will start on 6th September 2021 and end, at the latest, on 31 December 2021.

The shares so repurchased will be held by Carmila with a view to their future cancellation.

This operation falls within the framework of Carmila’s share buyback program, as authorized by the General Meeting of shareholders of 18 May 2021.

INVESTOR AGENDA

21 October 2021 (after trading): Third quarter 2021 Financial Information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.15 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas. Driven by an ambition to simplify and enhance the daily lives of retailers and customers across the regions, the local touch is at the heart of everything Carmila does. Carmila’s teams have a deeply-anchored retail culture, comprising experts in all aspects of retail attractiveness: operations, shopping centre management, leasing, local digital marketing, business set-ups and CSR.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts (“SIIC”).

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

Visit our website at https://www.carmila.com/en/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/carmila/

https://twitter.com/CarmilaFrance

