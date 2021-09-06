AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Traton SE - Speed bumps? Only in the mirror Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG 1 | 0 | 0 06.09.2021, 12:06 | Traton until recently struggled both with home-grown problems at MAN and a Covidrelated slump in sales. However, as the recovery of end markets continues and restructuring measures at MAN are gaining traction. Traton until recently struggled both with home-grown problems at MAN and a Covidrelated slump in sales. However, as the recovery of end markets continues and restructuring measures at MAN are gaining traction. Traton SE (Initiation) Industrial Goods & Services MCap EUR 12.6bn

BUY PT EUR 38.00 (+51% potential) We initiate coverage with a BUY. See why we believe that speed bumps are only visible in the rear-view mirror
What's it all about? Traton until recently struggled both with home-grown problems at MAN and a Covidrelated slump in sales. However, as the recovery of end markets continues and restructuring measures at MAN are gaining traction, these problems seem mostly a thing of the past. Top line growth and profitability thus are about to recover sharply in the short term. In the medium term the Navistar acquisition and synergies between the brands promise to be additional business drivers. This is not reflected in valuation, Traton trades with a significant discount to peers. We initiate coverage with a BUY recommendation and a PT of EUR 38 and an attractive 53% upside, based on DCF and supported by FCF yield 22E.



