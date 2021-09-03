checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Northern Data Plans Acquisition of Majority Interest in Bitcoin Mining Company for up to USD 475 Million through Capital Increase Involving a Contribution in Kind

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.09.2021, 17:51  |  25   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover
Northern Data Plans Acquisition of Majority Interest in Bitcoin Mining Company for up to USD 475 Million through Capital Increase Involving a Contribution in Kind

03-Sep-2021 / 17:51 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AD HOC

Northern Data Plans Acquisition of Majority Interest in Bitcoin Mining Company for up to USD 475 Million through Capital Increase Involving a Contribution in Kind
 

  • Plans call for acquisition of a majority interest in a bitcoin mining company, primarily in exchange for new shares in Northern Data AG to be issued through a corresponding capital increase against a contribution in kind, excluding shareholders' subscription rights.
  • Subject to the positive outcome of the due diligence review and necessary appraisal and valuation procedures, the closing of the transaction will require the approval of the Supervisory Board of Northern Data AG and shareholders of the target company.
  • Northern Data expects that the transaction could be completed in September 2021.


Frankfurt am Main - September 3, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) is planning to acquire a majority interest in a bitcoin mining company. The transaction would essentially involve a capital increase in connection with a contribution in kind using existing Authorized Capital 2021. As a result, the transaction would require no further approval by shareholders of Northern Data AG.

The purchase price of up to USD 475 million would cover the acquisition and commercial operation of some 33,000 ASIC miners. The hardware acquired would represent a strategic asset build-up and complement Northern Data's existing bitcoin hosting infrastructure solutions.

Northern Data would generate initial revenue and a corresponding contribution to EBITDA upon closure of the transaction. The anticipated positive impact at the level of the forecast for the 2021 financial year would be described in detail when the annual report for 2020 is published.

Investor Relations:
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Head of Investor Relations
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt am Main
E-Mail: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de
Phone: +49 171 557 6989

Important notice:
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

03-Sep-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 34 87 52 25
E-mail: info@northerndata.de
Internet: www.northerndata.de
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87
WKN: A0SMU8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1231206

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1231206  03-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231206&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNorthern Data Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: DGAP-News: Northern Bitcoin blickt auf erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr 2018 (deutsch)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Northern Data Plans Acquisition of Majority Interest in Bitcoin Mining Company for up to USD 475 Million through Capital Increase Involving a Contribution in Kind DGAP-Ad-hoc: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover Northern Data Plans Acquisition of Majority Interest in Bitcoin Mining Company for up to USD 475 Million through Capital Increase Involving a Contribution in Kind 03-Sep-2021 / 17:51 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Cub Creek Energy signs Purchase and Sale Agreement for Wyoming assets
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: newGen steigert die Auftragsprognosen für PureGRAPH(R) nach sehr ...
DGAP-News: Capital Markets Day der BRAIN Biotech AG: Im Fokus stand die BEC-Technologie und deren Potenzial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE successfully places 1.000% EUR 750 million convertible bonds due 2026 and 2.125% ...
DGAP-DD: Adler Group S.A. deutsch
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy erwägt neue Anleihe
DGAP-News: NextFerm Technologies Obtains US Regulatory Marketing Approval for Astaferm(R) Astaxanthin ...
DGAP-News: Burcon to Participate at Raymond James Sustainability Conference on September 13-14, 2021
DGAP-News: ESGTI AG: publishes prospectus for planned listing on BX Swiss on 01 October 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Utah Development Update
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:51 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data plant die Übernahme der Mehrheitsanteile an einem Bitcoin-Mining-Unternehmen für bis zu USD 475 Mio. mittels Kapitalerhöhung gegen Sachkapitaleinlage
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.08.21Northern Data Aktie: Kommt jetzt wieder Abwärtsdynamik auf?
4investors | Kommentare
12.08.21Northern Data kauft beim eigenen Aktionär Block.One ein - 2,3 Millionen neue Aktien kommen
4investors | Kommentare
12.08.21DGAP-News: Northern Data acquires server systems with some 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a total price in the amount of approximately EUR 365 million
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21DGAP-News: Northern Data übernimmt Serversysteme mit rund 223.000 GPUs von Block.one für einen Gesamtpreis von rund EUR 365 Mio.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data übernimmt Serversysteme mit rund 223.000 GPUs von Block.one für einen Gesamtpreis von rund EUR 365 Mio.; Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 170 Mio. beschlossen (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
12.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data Acquires Server Systems with approximately 223,000 GPUs from Block.one for a Total Price in the Amount of Approximately EUR 365 million / Capital Increase in the Amount of EUR 170 milli
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
12.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Northern Data übernimmt Serversysteme mit rund 223.000 GPUs von Block.one für einen Gesamtpreis von rund EUR 365 Mio.; Kapitalerhöhung in Höhe von EUR 170 Mio. beschlossen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs