Jaguar Health Reports Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's May 13, 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was adjourned until September 3, 2021.

Proposal 1: To elect one Class III director.

To elect one Class III director. Proposal 2: To ratify the appointment of Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

To ratify the appointment of Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Proposal 3: To approve an amendment to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "COI"), to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 150,000,000 shares to 290,000,000 shares.

To approve an amendment to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "COI"), to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 150,000,000 shares to 290,000,000 shares. Proposal 4: To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation paid by us to our named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.

To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation paid by us to our named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement. Proposal 5: To indicate, on a non-binding advisory basis, the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation paid by us to our named executive officers.

To indicate, on a non-binding advisory basis, the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation paid by us to our named executive officers. Proposal 6: To approve a proposal to grant discretionary authority to adjourn the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies in the event that there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Annual Meeting to approve Proposal 3

Proposals 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 were submitted to and approved today by Jaguar stockholders at the Annual Meeting. With respect to Proposal 5, the non-binding frequency selected by the stockholders is three years. Although over 75% of votes cast for Proposal 3 were in favor of the proposal, an insufficient number of votes were received from stockholders for this proposal to be approved.

The proposals are described in detail in Jaguar's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A relating to the Annual Meeting filed with the SEC on filed April 13, 2021. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents filed by Jaguar with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. The proxy statement is also available on Jaguar's corporate website.

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Napo EU S.p.A., the wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A., which closed its financing in July 2021 for gross proceeds of approximately 8,830,000 euros.