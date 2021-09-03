checkAd

Jaguar Health Reports Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Autor: Accesswire
03.09.2021, 18:00  |  38   |   |   

Proposals 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6 approvedSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's May 13, 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, …

Proposals 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6 approved

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's May 13, 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was adjourned until September 3, 2021.

Six items of business were addressed at the meeting today:

  • Proposal 1: To elect one Class III director.
  • Proposal 2: To ratify the appointment of Mayer Hoffman McCann P.C. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
  • Proposal 3: To approve an amendment to the Company's Third Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "COI"), to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 150,000,000 shares to 290,000,000 shares.
  • Proposal 4: To approve, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation paid by us to our named executive officers as disclosed in the Proxy Statement.
  • Proposal 5: To indicate, on a non-binding advisory basis, the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation paid by us to our named executive officers.
  • Proposal 6: To approve a proposal to grant discretionary authority to adjourn the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies in the event that there are not sufficient votes at the time of the Annual Meeting to approve Proposal 3

Proposals 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 were submitted to and approved today by Jaguar stockholders at the Annual Meeting. With respect to Proposal 5, the non-binding frequency selected by the stockholders is three years. Although over 75% of votes cast for Proposal 3 were in favor of the proposal, an insufficient number of votes were received from stockholders for this proposal to be approved.

The proposals are described in detail in Jaguar's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A relating to the Annual Meeting filed with the SEC on filed April 13, 2021. Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statement and other documents filed by Jaguar with the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. The proxy statement is also available on Jaguar's corporate website.

About Jaguar Health, Inc., Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. & Napo EU S.p.A.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Napo EU S.p.A., the wholly owned Italian subsidiary of Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and is the named target of Dragon SPAC S.p.A., which closed its financing in July 2021 for gross proceeds of approximately 8,830,000 euros.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jaguar Health Reports Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Proposals 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6 approvedSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 3, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today announced the voting results of the Company's May 13, 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AdvanceTC Technical Datasheet Reveals Its Smart Phone is Able to Connect to Low Earth Orbit ...
F&M Bank Corp. Announces Appointment of Three Board Members
Cinedigm Reports Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results with Net Income of $5.0 Million
Generation Income Properties Announces Pricing of $15 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
StageZero Life Sciences Completes Acquisition of the Health Clinics Business
P3 Health Partners Sets September 2021 Virtual Conference Schedule
Cinedigm Receives Nasdaq Notice of Deficiency
Fusion Fuel Green to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2021
Grid Metals Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services
HAWKEYE Announces $450,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Jaguar Identifies Significant Greenstone Belt Extension In the Iron Quadrangle, Brazil
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
Cielo Signs Letter of Intent for Offtake Agreement, Provides Operational Update and Announces ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Nornickel's Global Palladium Fund Lists World's Only Physically Backed Copper and Nickel ETCs on ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...